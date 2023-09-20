AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report looked at how the Austin Police Department was handling new changes to its cadet classes.

In 2020, APD shut down the cadet academy to better train future officers following protests nationwide against police violence and racial injustice.

This new report was put together by Kroll Associates, the auditor who gave the initial assessment of ways the academy could improve training.

For the large part, in most of the categories reviewed, the report found the academy was in alignment with goals, improving, or a work in progress.

However, the report found the academy still had not set up formalized instructor evaluations or an instructional development plan. There was also no video library for training materials.

Kroll said it planned to release another report in December.