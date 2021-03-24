Report: Houses in Austin selling for more over asking price than any major U.S. city

Housing prices continue to rise in Austin as less homes are available to buyers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin housing market is one of the hottest in the country, and according to a report from online real estate brokerage Redfin, homes are selling for the highest premium out of 47 metro areas it analyzed in the past month.

According to the report, homes are selling for 7% over asking price. An average Austin home listed at $400,000 sold for $428,000 from Feb. 14 to March 14. A year ago, homes in Austin were selling nearly 1% below asking price, the report says.

It’s the largest year-over-year gain in any metro area Redfin looked at.

“Nearly every offer my clients make faces competition, and most homes are going for more than 20% over asking price,” said Austin-area Redfin agent April Miller. She said she recently helped a client with an offer for a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home listed at $515,000 and pulled out all the stops. The offer was for $100,000 over the asking price and they waived appraisal and financing contingencies, yet still came in third out of 38 offers.

“Every single potential buyer offered more than the asking price, and four of the offers were $100,000 or more over,” she said.

For people already in Austin looking to buy, the report has bad news. Redfin said nearly three times more people from outside Austin looked to move to town than the year before based on site’s search results, and a lot of those people have a lot of buying power.

The average person looking to move to Austin has a $852,500 home-buying budget, Redfin’s report says, and that’s 32% more than current Austin residents looking to buy a home.

At the national level, Redfin says markets in San Jose, Seattle, San Francisco and Sacramento are all seeing homes go for well-over asking prices. San Jose is second behind Austin with a 5.5% premium, followed by Seattle (5.3%), San Francisco (5%) and Sacramento (2.7%) in the same timeframe.

On the other side of that, homes in Miami are selling for 4% below asking prices, Redfin says. New Orleans homes are selling for 2.5% below asking, followed by Pittsburgh (25), Orlando (1.7%) and Chicago (1.6%).

Outside investors buying home, driving up prices

In January, KXAN’s Nabil Remadna reported that while mortgage rates are low, buyers need to be prepared to spend a lot of money.

He talked with Austin realtor Zac Barger, and Barger said the median home price at the time, $365,000, was up 19% year-over-year. He described the rise as “astronomical,” especially with the extremely low inventory in the market.

Barger said his clients have to offer $10,000 to $20,000 over asking price “just to have a shot.”

With large corporations setting up shop in Austin, including Google and Tesla, that will affect the market as well. Austin City Council member Greg Casar said he’d like to see land development rules change to allow more homes in the city.

“We need to change our land development rules so there can be more houses inside the city so that when growth pours in we aren’t pushing so many people out,” he said. “The current path has blocked younger folks out from their ability to buy a house in Austin.”

Austin-Round Rock home prices jump almost 24%

According to the Austin Board of Realtors, home prices in the Austin-Round Rock area jumped 23.9% in January. The board said 2,523 homes were sold in the area, and despite 2,878 new listings in January —an 11% decline from 2020— active listings dropped 73.9% to only 1,369 properties across the region.

Housing market statistics from January 2021, provided by the Austin Board of Realtors

Housing inventory fell 1.3 months to a record-low 0.4 months of inventory as homes spent an average of 33 days on the market.