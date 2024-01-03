Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Data from the Austin Police Department shared with a local personal injury law firm revealed some of the worst intersections in Austin for crashes involving injuries.

Funk and Associates received the dataset and shared it with KXAN Wednesday, which tracked crashes involving injuries from Oct. 15, 2020 to Oct. 21, 2023. The data found Koenig Lane in north Austin had a strong cluster of crashes involving injuries, with 36 reported incidents over the three-year reporting period.

“For public safety records, if an intersection is within 50 feet of another they are added together to create a “cluster,” which is represented by the total number of crashes collectively,” Funk and Associates said in a release to KXAN.

Broken down, those three main locations accounting for the injury-involved crashes included:

Eastbound East Koenig Lane and eastbound East U.S. Hwy. 290

Westbound East Koenig Lane service road and westbound East U.S. Hwy. 290 service road

Westbound East Koenig Lane and westbound East U.S. Hwy. 290

Neighboring locations also incorporated into the crash data in the report included northbound North I-35 to the La Posada ramp, as well as southbound North I-35 heading southbound to the 53rd Street half-ramp, per the report.

Outside of the Koenig Lane corridor, other high-crash areas with injuries reported included:

Riverside Drive and U.S. Hwy. 183: 21 crashes

Ben White Boulevard and I-35: 19 crashes

Anderson Lane and Northcrest Boulevard/Georgian Drive: 16 crashes

Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane: 15 crashes

North Lamar Boulevard and West Rundberg Lane: 15 crashes

Four Points Drive and North FM 620: 14 crashes

South First Street and West Stassney Lane: 13 crashes

Stassney Lane and South Congress Avenue: 13 crashes

Foremost Drive and South Congress Avenue: 13 crashes

Mearns Meadow Boulevard and Rutland Drive: 13 crashes

Barton Springs Road and South First Street: 13 crashes

East Riverside Drive and Wickersham Lane: 12 crashes

William Cannon Drive and South Congress Avenue: 12 crashes

Decker Lake Road and Decker Lane and Loyola Lane: 12 crashes

East Parmer Lane and East Yager Lane: 12 crashes

Burton Drive and East Riverside Drive and Tinnin Ford Road: 12 crashes

Oltorf Street and South Congress Avenue: 12 crashes

East Anderson Lane (eastbound) and Ed Bluestein Boulevard (southbound): 11 crashes

South First Street and West William Cannon Drive: 11 crashes

North Lamar Boulevard and West Powell Lane: 11 crashes

Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard: 10 crashes

Dessau Road and East Braker Lane: 10 crashes

Riverside Drive and South Congress Avenue: 10 crashes

Burnet Road and West Braker Lane: 10 crashes

Canyon Ridge Drive and Tech Ridge Boulevard: 10 crashes

North Lamar Boulevard and Rutland Drive: 10 crashes

Guadalupe Street and West Sixth Street: 10 crashes

Cedar Bend Drive and Metric Boulevard: 10 crashes

Funk and Associates recommended drivers exercise caution while driving, including not speeding through yellow lights and proceeding through intersections with caution after getting the green light, to avoid getting hit by someone running it. They stressed drivers should avoiding using their phones, applying makeup or eating while driving so they aren’t distracted.

The use of turn signals, watching for pedestrians crossing the roadway and not tailgating are additional ways to be a cautious and defensive driver.