AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the Downtown Austin Alliance, the restaurant scene has bounced back since the pandemic, but retail is lagging behind.

The organization’s latest Downtown Austin Storefront Retail Business Report shows while more than 85% of downtown’s storefront businesses are operating, the total number of retail businesses has dropped 18% since February 2020.

The report does show, however, that downtown foot traffic continues to increase, and is now near what we saw pre-pandemic.

That’s what Liam Schumacher at Toy Joy and Coyo Collins at Sneaker Politics are looking forward to with the start of the holiday season.

“Foot traffic is always up on Black Friday. Parents here with their families,” said Schumacher.

He added that Toy Joy has seen a substantial influx since the pandemic.

“We’ve been comparing numbers, and we’re way up,” he said.

Collins said Black Friday continues to be a big day for Sneaker Politics, which is supplemented by online deals.

“Lot of Black Friday shopping, people trying to get deals and stuff like that,” he said.

Both of these stores made it through the pandemic, but the Downtown Austin Alliance report shows 45 downtown shops weren’t so lucky.

As Schumacher expressed gratitude for his team of coworkers and excitement about the incoming influx of customers, he also has a message that goes beyond the cash register.

“As much as it’s about gifts, it’s about family and friends in the end. Tell people you love them,” he said.