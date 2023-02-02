AUSTIN (KXAN) — 2023 may be the last time Austin Country Club hosts the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, according to a report from Golfweek.

The Golfweek report states the Dell Technologies Match Play will lose its spot on the schedule as the PGA Tour makes changes to its 2024 schedule.

The current contract between the PGA Tour and Austin Country Club will expire this year. When asked about the report, Match Play tournament director Jordan Uppleger said in a statement “discussions are ongoing” about the future of match play in Austin.

“As we navigate the many moving parts related to the structural changes to the 2024 PGA TOUR schedule, discussions are ongoing in regards to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play beyond this year. We remain focused on putting on an incredibly successful 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event for our fans and we expect to announce details about the future of the event when they are available.”

Golfweek reports organizers behind the Houston tournament are pushing to move their event back into the spring schedule after several years as a fall tournament.

The Match Play Championship is set for its seventh tournament in Austin over the last eight years. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament brought in $1.2 million for Dell Children’s Medical Center and The First Tee of Austin.

Match Play in Austin

The only tournament on the PGA Tour with a match play format moved from Harding Park, California to ACC in 2016.

Throughout its PGA Tour history, the match play tournament has bounced around to several different sites – rarely staying in one place for more than five years.

Six different courses have hosted the tournament during its 24-year history.

Former Texas Longhorns golfer Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 tournament over Kevin Kisner.