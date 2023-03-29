AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report shows rent prices are slowly starting to drop in Austin.

Zumper’s latest report shows that the median-rent for one-bedrooms in Austin is down for the third month in a row. This month, it dropped by 4.2% to $1,600.

The city’s one-bedroom median price peaked at $1,720 in September 2022, according to the report.

Zumper credits the slight decrease to the effects of a post-COVID society. “Since then, the realities of an undersupplied market and return-to-office policies have set in,” the report said.

“Demand from new transplants is ebbing as many tech workers are called back to the office, either full-time or on a hybrid schedule,” the report continued.

Zumper said that trend is also reflected in Austin’s for-sale market. KXAN reported earlier this month that houses for sale are spending a longer average amount of time on the market, according to the Austin Board of Realtors.