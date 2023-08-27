AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 2023 list ranked Austin as one of the best cities for soccer fans in America.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report on 2023’s best cities for soccer fans Wednesday.

Austin took the No. 20 spot on the list, following right behind Dallas at No. 19.

The report compared nearly 300 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across five divisions comprising 52 key metrics. WalletHub said the data set ranged from minimum season-ticket price for a game to stadium accessibility to the number of championship wins.

Austin FC is the city’s professional men’s soccer club, which competes in Major League Soccer as a member of the Western Conference. The team was founded in 2018, and its home stadium is Q2 Stadium in north Austin.

“Americans finally have found their own soft spot for the world’s most beloved professional sport. After what seemed an eternity of low popularity among U.S. fans, soccer — better known as “football” to the international community — has gained admiration and respect here at home,” the report said.