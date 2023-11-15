AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report from The Wall Street Journal Wednesday ranked Austin-Bergstrom International Airport No. 28 out of 30 best midsized airports in the United States, with an overall rating of 58.5 out of 100.

The ranking was the culmination of reliability, value and convenience scores that pulled data from government agencies as well as a survey of travelers conducted by WSJ’s research partners, Dynata.

Many of AUS’ lowest ratings were listed under its reliability score, which received a score of 45.8. It was ranked 26 out of 30 for on-time arrivals, which happen approximately 74.58% of the time. The average taxi-in time was seven minutes and 54 seconds, landing it in 28th place. Its Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) security delay date also landed it in 27th place out of the 30 midsized airports considered.

Under its value and convenience score, AUS received a 71.2% approval ranking. AUS landed in the Top 10 listings for nonstop destinations, lounges, child facilities and the costs of taking a rideshare service to downtown Austin.

Elsewhere in Texas, the William P. Hobby Airport in Houston ranked No. 5 overall nationally, with an overall score of 69%. Dallas Love Field Airport ranked No. 19 with an overall score of 62.7%.

KXAN has reached out to AUS. We’ll update this story with the airport’s response once it’s received.