Report: Army Futures Command needs to improve working with businesses

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — As the military focuses on making inroads with corporations and innovative startups that can help build a better soldier, a new report by the federal government is critical of the Army Futures Command’s ability to work with small businesses.

The Government Accountability Office reports that the new tech-focused R&D arm of the Army — which is headquartered in Austin — could work better with small businesses, noting concerns such as long delays between initial contact from the Army and when contracts are signed. It also was critical of how the Army is chronicling its inroads to the private sector.

The GAO suggests three primary recommendations: It urges the Futures Command to coordinate with other sectors of the Army that already work with small business, to track small business engagement and to establish performance measures to see if the effort is effective.

