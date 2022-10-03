AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has the slogan as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” but for many musicians, the cost of living here has become a price they can’t afford to pay.
According to data from the 2022 Greater Austin Music Census, 38% are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.
The census reflects input from 2,260 musicians who answered 85 questions. The questions addressed a range of topics including:
- Employment Status
- Health & Wellness Status
- Demographics
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- Lived Experience of Respondents
According to organizers, the study had a 71% completion rate, which is above the industry average of 42%.
The data showed that 27% of musicians live outside Austin. For the musicians living in the city, only 64% feel sure they will stay in Austin over the next three years.
