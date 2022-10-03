AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has the slogan as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” but for many musicians, the cost of living here has become a price they can’t afford to pay.

According to data from the 2022 Greater Austin Music Census, 38% are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.

The census reflects input from 2,260 musicians who answered 85 questions. The questions addressed a range of topics including:

Employment Status

Health & Wellness Status

Demographics

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Lived Experience of Respondents

According to organizers, the study had a 71% completion rate, which is above the industry average of 42%.

The data showed that 27% of musicians live outside Austin. For the musicians living in the city, only 64% feel sure they will stay in Austin over the next three years.

KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh will have more on this story. You can watch on KXAN News at 6 p.m.