Repeat winner takes Austin 3M Half Marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 6500 people from 47 states and 20 countries hit the streets of Austin for the 3M Half Marathon Sunday morning.

David Fuentes won the race for the men finishing in 1:06:31. Sunday was his third half marathon win in Austin.

Jessica Harper, a former Longhorn Track and Cross Country runner, crossed the finish line first in the women’s race, and did it with a torn hip flexor. She’s scheduled to have surgery in May

The route started near the Domain on Stonegate Boulevard and finished at the Texas State Capitol.