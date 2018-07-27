Repairs on sound walls expected to be complete in August Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews working on the sound wall along North MoPac on July 26, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Amanda Dugan) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Driving along North MoPac you may have noticed several gaps along the sound wall that is being constructed. Last year, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority found a design issue with some of the walls that led to cracks along some of the bottom panels.

Since January, crews have been working overnight to rebuild the walls with sections that have more steel rebar. The issue with the walls was there was too much weight being put on the corners of the bottom panels

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews working to reinstall sound panels near Steck Avenue

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews working to reinstall sound panels near Steck Avenue

There are a few other small bits of work including painting that remains to be done on sections of the walls.

Richard Grayum has lived near MoPac for 13 years and says the walls made a difference. "It really made it quieter for awhile, then they took the sound walls down and now it's just back to normal."

More than 20 walls needed repairs. Now there are five or so that still need to have some of their panels installed or replaced.

"It's tough living next to a freeway, but it's cheaper," says Grayum

Officials with the Mopac Improvement Project expect work on the sound walls to be complete by the end of August.

CTRMA officials say they expect the entire MoPac Improvement Project to be wrapped up at the end of September, depending on the weather.