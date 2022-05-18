AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) called on Transportation Security Administration officials to assist at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport amid what he calls an “unacceptable” situation. AUS has navigated several high-volume travel days this year alone that have led to TSA lines extending outside the building, leading to prolonged delays and some passengers missing their flights.

“The situation in the Austin airport—both with new, incredibly long arrival recommendations, and with the continual delays of passenger screening until lines run out of the airport—is untenable and unacceptable,” Doggett said in the release.

Doggett called on TSA intervention ahead of the summer travel season. This follows a recommendation made by AUS Tuesday encouraging travelers arrive two-and-a-half hours prior to their domestic flight’s boarding, or three hours before takeoff. For international flights, that recommendation has been adjusted to arriving three hours prior to boarding.

Three of AUS’ Top 10 busiest days have happened in May alone, with seven out of its 10 busiest days from 2022.

In his release, Doggett flagged that Lucille Roybal-Allard, chair of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, has requested a hearing related to the TSA’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

“What steps is TSA taking to address this untenable situation?” Doggett said in the release. “What we need most, as both the Airport Director and I have urged, is more TSA officers, but I believe you also need a specific contingency plan that may require treating passengers for heat stroke if substantial relief is not promptly provided.”