Rep. Celia Israel to make announcement Tuesday, filing hints at run for Austin mayor

State Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, listens to fellow lawmakers in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol as they wait to hear debate on voter legislation in Austin, Texas, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Rep. Celia Israel (D-Austin) is set to make an announcement about her future Tuesday morning in east Austin, and it could be that she’s running for Austin mayor.

A new document online shows her campaign on Monday filing to appoint a campaign treasurer. It lists the office Israel is seeking as “Mayor, City of Austin.”

According to Texas Election Code, candidates can’t officially file for a spot on the November ballot until late July.

In September, Israel announced she formed an exploratory committee for mayor of Austin and would not be seeking re-election in the Texas House of Representatives. She’s served four terms in the House and was initially elected in 2014 to District 50, which covers parts of both north Austin and Pflugerville.

She’s a founding member of the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus and has worked on protecting voting rights, investing in transportation and supporting LGBTQ youth during her time in the Texas Legislature.

Israel’s announcement will take place Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Parque Zaragoza off Gonzales Street. KXAN is planning to attend.

Businesswoman Jennifer Virden announced in November she’s planning to run for the role of Austin mayor. Austin City Council District 9 Rep. Kathie Tovo expressed interest in the job last month, and in September, former state senator and Austin mayor Kirk Watson said he was also considering a run.

Voters will get to decide on Austin’s next mayor, as well as other city council members, on Tuesday, Nov. 8.