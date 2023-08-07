Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 7, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The historic Stateside Theater, which neighbors the larger Paramount Theater on Congress Avenue, could see overhauling renovations soon.

Renovation plans include exterior changes and a “complete interior renovation,” according to Historic Landmark Commission documents. This includes a new rooftop lounge, storefront modifications, stucco repair and facade painting.

Project plans were discussed at Austin’s Historic Landmark Commission meeting Wednesday. Emily Little, a partner with architecture firm Clayton Korte, said the venue is beloved for its intimate theater, and the project hopes to celebrate, expand and capitalize on that.

“For so long, the State has sort of been the nephew or second cousin of the great ‘queen’ next door,” Little said.

The project also includes replacing the current “State” blade sign with an exact replica made of aluminum. A new sign would be lighter structurally and have lesser maintenance, Little said. The same manufacturer who created the Paramount’s replica sign would create one for the State.

Paramount and State Theatres circa 1981. (Courtesy: [AF-P6150-44-001], Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

The State Theatre opened in 1935 at 719 Congress Ave. as the first Austin theatre designed to show movies, according to the Austin Theatre Alliance, which manages the Paramount and State theatres. The theatre was last renovated in 1998.

The building is part of the Congress Avenue National Register district — which spans from Cesar Chavez Street to 11th Street — but the theater itself does not have a historical landmark designation. The neighboring Paramount Theatre was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

Historic Landmark commissioners discussed working to add historic landmark status to the State Theatre.