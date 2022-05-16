AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin transportation leaders will discuss the future of Waller Creek Boathouse on Monday.

The city-owned boathouse on Trinity Street is expected to relocate to make way for a new light rail route, as part of the voter-approved, estimated $10.3 billion transit overhaul, Project Connect.

The blue line’s route will extend from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the North Lamar Transit Center, with construction of its Rainey/MACC Station planned in the same area as the Waller Creek Boathouse.

Austin Transit Partnership and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) are hosting Monday’s meeting, which will happen virtually at noon on Monday. The groups will go over feedback and talk about the next steps for the relocation.

In January, PARD identified six potential relocation sites for the boathouse. Staff members said adding a former hostel building along South Lakeshore Boulevard would be the most ideal at diversifying where recreational activities are offered while also minimizing the amount of environmental rehabilitation needed to accommodate a facility.

(Courtesy: Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Austin Transit Partnership, Capital Metro, City of Austin, Project Connect)

Earlier this month, Austin Rowing Club, which has been a central tenant of the Waller Creek Boathouse, told KXAN it will relocate to the former youth hostel site.

“That area of our community has been historically underserved, in terms of overall services and park amenities. So we’re very excited to be able to bring extensive programming activation and community engagement to the Austin community east of 35, and also on the south side of the river,” Kevin Reinis, executive director of ARC, told KXAN in a May 5 interview.

Reinis added ARC is not a stranger to the youth hostel site, as the organization rowed out of there about 25 years ago, saying “in some cases, it’s kind of coming full circle for the boathouse community.”

You can sign up to join Monday’s meeting online.