Relief fund for Austin musicians reopens with easier application process, city says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Relief for Austin-area musicians will get a boost on Aug. 10 as the Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund reopens, the city’s Econmoic Development Department said Thursday.

Originally, the city council approved an ordinance April 23 to set aside $1.5 million for the fund, and then musicians could apply for $1,000 grants to cover “immediate emergency needs” for musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, the acting director of the Economic Development Department, said the application process has been revised in hopes to reach more musicians.

“We have revised eligibility to ensure that grant guidelines accommodate more of our local musicians,” Holt-Rabb said. “The reopening of the Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund will ensure that these recovery dollars serve immediate needs like rent and groceries for those musicians struggling since the pandemic hit Austin.”

The city has removed some documentation requirements, and applicants no longer have to provide financial statements. Questions about income have also been simplified, and those who received national relief from MusiCares are also eligible for the local relief, the city says.

The link to the application will go live at 10 a.m. Aug. 10, but it’s available for preview starting Thursday.