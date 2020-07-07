Register to speak at Austin City Council’s special meeting on COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss possible action on COVID-19 in the city — and residents will be able to register to comment via telephone.

The public comment portion of the meeting will be held at 10 a.m.

Up for discussion at the meeting:

Discussion and possible action on an ordinance declaring a site that fails to meet certain standards designed to prevent the transmission between humans as a nuisance, authorizing civil enforcement and declaring an emergency

Discussion and possible action on an ordinance authorizing the health authority to adopt rules to protect individuals from COVID-19, creating an offense and penalty and declaring an emergency

All speakers must register by noon on Wednesday, July 8.

Click here for information and registration.

COVID-19 in Austin

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 3,021 reported active cases in Travis County and 466 hospitalizations.

Countywide there have been 144 deaths.

On Tuesday, Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Mark Escott told officials that there may have been more COVID-19 patients in local hospitals than originally reported.

Escott said that some people who were already admitted to the hospital tested positive and that those numbers weren’t reflected in APH’s staging dashboard.

The unreported numbers, he said, could put the Austin area into Stage 5 of the city’s risk chart, which is defined by a seven-day average of 70-123 admissions.