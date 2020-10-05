Regal to close all 563 of its theaters in U.S. Thursday, 4 in the Austin area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The parent company of Regal Cinemas, which owns four movie theaters in the Austin area, announced it is suspending operations at all 536 of its locations in the U.S., starting Thursday.

Cineworld, the U.K.-based company that owns the Regal brand, said since studios aren’t releasing films and large markets (New York, as an example) aren’t allowing theaters to open, it isn’t left with much of a choice, the company’s CEO said.

Regal Arbor @ Great Hills (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

“Despite our work, positive feedback from our customers and the fact that there has been no evidence to date linking any COVID cases with cinemas, we have not been given a route to reopen in New York, although other indoor activities – like indoor dining, bowling and casinos were already allowed,” Mooky Greidinger said.

“The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply our customers with the lineup of blockbusters they’ve come to expect from us. As such, it is simply impossible to continue operations in our primary markets,” Greidinger said.

The Regal theaters in the Austin area are:

Regal Arbor @ Great Hills, 9828 Great Hills Trail

Regal Gateway 4DX & IMAX, 9700 Stonelake Blvd.

Regal Metropolitan, 901 Little Texas Lane

Regal Westgate, 4477 S. Lamar Blvd.

The company said it will “continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future plans to resume operations at the appropriate time.”