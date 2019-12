AUSTIN (AUSTIN BUSINESS JOURNAL) — Schlosser Development Corp.’s long-awaited redevelopment of the Austin Independent School District headquarters west of the Central Business District is expected to get underway in the first quarter of 2020.

Expect two four-story office buildings, including the new home for Austin-based law firm McGinnis Lochridge, with some ground-floor space reserved for shops on the 2.7-acre site at 1111 W. Sixth St.

Read the full story at the Austin Business Journal here.