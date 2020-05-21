Redeemer School treats school families to ‘drive-bye’ summer send-off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometimes it’s hard to say goodbye.

Many schools will be closing their doors for the summer, and one particular north Austin school wanted to go out with a “drive-bye” for their students and families.

“I was looking ahead to what we could do to honor our families at the end of the year,” Redeemer School principal Carol Mueller said. “I was actually talking to my grandson, who’s six, and he was like, ‘Will I ever get to hug my teacher again?'”

The question made Mueller realize families needed “closure” on the school year.

“Our kids need closure, our families need closure, and the teachers need closure, to say ‘goodbye’ and to say we love each other,” Mueller said.

Love came in the form of balloons, bubbles, posters, and the teachers holding them who lined the parade path at Redeemer School off West Anderson Lane. Families waved goodbye from their vehicles to the Redeemer staff as they drove through to receive a “feel good” farewell for the summer.

For one parent, this is the last year with the school, as she and her family are moving away. She described what the “drive-bye” meant to her with tears behind her sunglasses.

“I already knew I was going to cry. I already knew I was gonna pull up in here and cry cause all of the teachers and just been so great,” Amanda White said.

Organizers like Mueller hope it served as a morale booster for the uncertain, COVID-19 season ahead before school is scheduled to begin again August 19.

“I mean we love our families and they’ve just been super, super supportive of our remote learning. Our teachers have rocked it, it’s been amazing. But the families, we knew this was like a huge thing in their life that changed instantly, and so we’re just trying to say, ‘we love you,’ ‘we care for you,’ ‘have a great summer.’ We’re part of a family, we wish we could hug,” Mueller said.

White wishes she could, too.

“Redeemer has just been such a blessing for us. They’re so amazing and supportful and this is just so heartwarming,” White said.

Mueller hopes the school retains their start date in the fall.

“Obviously we have to wait on the state and local to give us some direction, but that’s our hope and we’ll be ready to pivot back-and-forth if we have to do some remote learning versus in-person,” Mueller said.

If you'd like to see more from the parade, search #LoveRedeemer on all social media platforms. Redeemer enrolls children from 15 months through eighth grade.