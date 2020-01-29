Redbud Trail Bridge open house this week, new design plans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Public Works Department is getting ready to enter the design phase of the Redbud Trail Bridge Project. Thursday, the city will host its third open house to present an updated design of what the bridge could look like.

The aging Redbud Trail Bridge, officially named Emmett Shelton Bridge after the founder of West Lake Hills, sits at the north end of Lady Bird Lake connecting two communities: West Lake Hills and Austin. It was built in 1948 and designed to last 50 years, but as of today, it’s been in use for 72 years.

“The new bridge not only responds to that need but as well would respond to the new bridge requirements, we have wider shoulders, we have better guardrail as well as the pedestrian amenities on the bridge,” Pirouz Moin, the department’s assistant director of operations said.

Moin said they want community feedback on the new design they will present Thursday evening at the third open house. It will take place at the O. Henry Middle School Cafeteria in west Austin starting at 5:30 p.m.