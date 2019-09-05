Red shoes raise awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas will host its fourth annual Red Shoe Luncheon Thursday to raise awareness about and money for the nonprofit.

Red shoes at the third annual Red Shoe Luncheon. (Photo: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas)

Since 1985, the Central Texas branch of the nonprofit has helped families take care of their sick children by providing a home-away-from-home.

“This has been phenomenal,” Courtney Greger said about the nonprofit’s services.

Ronald McDonald House in Central Texas (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

Greger is a mom of four from Troy, Texas, who for the past 136 days has called a room inside the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas headquarters home. Her four-month-old daughter was diagnosed with Hypoplastic left heart syndrome at just 20 weeks.

“Essentially, she was born without the left side of her heart,” Greger said.

The nonprofit’s CEO, Carolyn Schwarz said they’re able to help more than 30 families have a place to stay and dozens of others inside hospitals across Austin.

“We help provide what might sound basic, like a comfortable bed and food, but all these things add up to giving our families some peace of mind,” Schwarz said.

