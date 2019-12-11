Red River Street closed near UT campus for Moody Center construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The significant construction for the new home of UT basketball and other special events will cause some significant traffic shifts for the next two years.

Red River Street near the University of Texas campus will be closed starting Wednesday, Dec. 11 until January of 2022 for construction of the new Moody Center multipurpose arena.

Red River Street will be shutdown between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Clyde Littlefield Drive by realigning Red River from approximately its intersection with 18th Street to just south of its intersection with Dean Keeton Street, according to the university.

This realignment is required to allow a footprint for the new arena to be constructed.

Robert Dedman Drive will be closed from Red River Street to just south of the 20th Street intersection from Dec. 11 until Jan. 6, 2020. The road will be closed from Red River Street to just north of the 20th street intersection beginning Jan. 6, 2020.

You can learn more about the university’s realignment projects here.