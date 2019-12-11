Red River St. closed from MLK Jr. Blvd. to Clyde Littlefield Dr. for 2 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who use Red River Street by the University of Texas at Austin campus might need to find a different way to work for the next couple years.

Red River Street will close between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Clyde Littlefield Drive, starting Wednesday and will last until Jan. 6, 2022, the university says.

Crews will realign the road so it allows for the construction of the Moody Center, the university’s new basketball and special events arena.

KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez was out at the scene Wednesday morning as crews were setting up the closure.

#HappeningNow: Crews closing a section of Red River Street until January 2022 to make way for @UTAustin’s new basketball arena. @KXAN_News https://t.co/nU3JfBZ2Wj pic.twitter.com/lmxnhOPREC — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKXAN) December 11, 2019

The closure is just part of the university’s plan to allow for the Moody Center’s footprint. They’ll also close Robert Dedman Drive, and eventually what is now Robert Dedman Drive will become the new Red River Street.