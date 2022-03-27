CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Two brush and grass fires have kept the Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue busy Sunday morning amid “red flag” wildfire conditions.

Austin Fire crews put out a brush fire at 4600 Elmont Drive, located in southeast Austin. Officials noted that the brush fire occurred at a homeless camp within the greenbelt.

Separately, TCFR responded to a shed catching fire in the 3000 block of Hommannville Trail in Lockhart, which then caused a grass fire. Both fires are under control, but area fire departments warn of fire dangers as hot, dry and windy conditions continue through Sunday.

The Leander Fire Department added in a tweet Sunday its jurisdiction has “high-to-extreme fire danger today,” with officials asking residents to avoid barbecuing, mowing their lawns and to be careful when disposing cigarettes.

A red flag warning is currently in effect in the greater Austin area, issued when conditions create an increased risk for fire dangers. Outdoor burning will create a significant danger, and the practice is currently banned in many counties.

