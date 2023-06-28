Editor’s Note: The above video is KXAN’s previous coverage of the incident in downtown Austin on June 25, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Sunday evening concerning a suspected explosive device found in downtown Austin.

According to a Travis County arrest affidavit, 33-year-old Timothy Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance drug-free zone, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, evading with a prior conviction and possession of a hoax bomb.

Court documents said an officer with the Austin Police Department was flagged down Sunday after a man said he found an explosive device inside a plastic bag while cleaning an alley in the 200 block of East Sixth Street.

Officers investigated and found “an iron pineapple-shaped, green grenade-style object about the size of a softball,” according to court documents.

The alley was secured, and officials evacuated businesses and hotels within a 300-foot radius, as well as shut down East Seventh Street and East Sixth Street between San Jacinto Boulevard and Brazos Street.

APD’s Bomb Squad arrived at the scene and performed a primary assessment of the initial suspected explosive device using their equipment. It was determined the suspected explosive device was a grenade, but it lacked the Trinitrotoluene (TNT) which would cause it to explode.

According to the affidavit, HALO cameras were used to find and arrest the suspect who placed the bag in the alley. The suspect was later identified as Johnson.