AUSTIN (KXAN) – A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he attempted to break into the main headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit said the man tried to bash the windows of the building with a metal pole.

The affidavit said an officer saw the man hit the window twice with the pole after arriving at the scene.

KXAN reached out to an attorney assigned to represent the man. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

Security at the front desk of the APD headquarters said the man was almost all the way through the door when officers arrived.

When Austin Police arrived, the man was near the front door, where he was breaking the window and had his hands up.

“Officers on scene had the suspect at gunpoint due to him having a weapon and being violent,” records said.

He was placed in handcuffs, frisked for weapons and walked to the front of a patrol vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the man told officers he needed to talk to a detective, which was why he was breaking out the door window.

APD reported the cost to fix the window was nearly $740.

As of Wednesday, the man was not listed in the Travis County jail, and court records showed his bond was posted.