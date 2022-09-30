AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested last Thursday in connection to a Sept. 27 fatal crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Crystalbrook Drive and Loyola Lane in east Austin.

Court records said 20-year-old Jarai Brady ran a red light and then failed to stop and render aid after striking another vehicle.

Jarai Brady (Image from Austin Police Department)

It happened just before 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed Brady was driving west on Loyola Lane when he ran the light and crashed into a vehicle that was driving south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola.

According to APD, the intersection was controlled by a traffic control device that was cycling properly when officers arrived at the scene.

Court documents said each of the vehicles involved in the incident received significant damage.

Witnesses told police they saw Brady exit his vehicle after the crash and leave the scene. Officers later found Brady, and he was detained by officers. According to records, Brady also admitted to being involved in the crash.

The victim in the crash, later identified as Yolanda Shelby, had to be removed from her vehicle by the Austin Fire Department, according to records. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Brady was charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000. KXAN has reached out to his attorney for a statement.

Anyone with information about this crash should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 77th fatal crash of the year, resulting in 79 fatalities. The investigation is still pending.