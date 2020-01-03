Recordings detail lifesaving work in seconds following Austin stabbings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Within seconds of a man’s stabbing rampage, Austin police and rescue workers converged on two businesses on South Congress Avenue. By the time medics arrived, one person was dead and three others injured.

BACKGROUND: The South Congress Avenue stabbings

The response from rescue and police crews started just past 8 a.m. Friday.

The recordings detail the work to save multiple people and the moments when police found the stabbing suspect climbing a top a South Congress Avenue business, then dove off the top of the building onto the concrete below.

