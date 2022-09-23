AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, better-known as HAAM, announced that more than $800,000 was raised during this month’s annual fundraiser. That’s the most raised in the organization’s history.

The money will go toward providing healthcare services to low-income Austin-area musicians.

To celebrate a successful HAAM Day, the organization hosted a free pop-up health services event Friday, providing free services to all HAAM members.

Health professionals did vision exams, gave out glasses and vaccinations, made ear plugs and tested for illnesses. They also handed out food baskets and recipe guides to help musicians maintain a healthy lifestyle.