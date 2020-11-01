“Recall Mayor Adler” drive-thru parade rolling through Austin Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Critics of Austin Mayor Steve Adler gathered for a drive-thru parade calling for the mayor to be recalled on Sunday.

Participants in the parade were told to attach “Trump 2020” and “Back the Blue” flags to their vehicles, as well as “Recall Mayor Adler” flags.

The group met at Burger Stadium in south Austin and plan to drive around the city until about 3 p.m.

They said the parade is due to end at the Austin Police Department’s headquarters. It will then transition into a “Support APD” parade.

Mayor Adler and the Austin City Council have faced criticism from some groups over their decision to cut APD’s budget this summer. The decision came amid racial injustice and police brutality protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in May.

Recall Mayor Adler parade in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Todd Bynum)

