AUSTIN (KXAN) — With new COVID-19 restrictions coming out just days before New Year’s Eve, many restaurants and bars are having to scramble and change plans.

Rebel Cheese owner Fred Zwar and his wife opened the vegan shop that serves soups, sandwiches, salads along with cheese and wine a little more than a year ago. Five months into opening, the pandemic hit and they had to adjust like everyone else.

“We never thought we would start doing takeout, and never thought we would start having delivery,” Zwar said.

Zwar says a big part of his business is customers being able to come into his shop and sample the items and see them first hand. New safety protocols stopped that from happening, but he says his customers responded well and embraced the new system of pick up and delivery.

“We have had a lot of success with the virtual tasting,” Zwar said.

This New Year’s Eve, the celebration will go virtual with an online wine and cheese tasting.

“We will hand out our cheese board and a bottle of wine that accompanies it,” Zwar said.

From there, customers will return home and turn on the computer for the virtual tasting.

“They have been a life saver for us essentially,” Zwar said, referring to the virtual tastings.

While Zwar is ready to return to in-person dining, he says some of their new features might stick around once the pandemic ends.

“I don’t know if they are ever going to go away now,” Zwar said.