Realtors call Austin’s growth unsustainable as home sales, prices jump

Austin

by: Daniel Salazar, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
Houses, home, Austin from above_80121

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A new land development code can’t come soon enough for Austin’s Realtors, who expressed a new level of concern this week about demand for housing outpacing supply.

Single-family home sales in the Austin-Round Rock metro area increased nearly 17%, to 2,721 sales, in October compared to the same month in 2018, according to a Nov. 21 report from the Austin Board of Realtors. In the city of Austin, home sales rose 14.5% year-over-year to 835.

New listings in the region increased about 8% to 3,067 listings, but active listings decreased 12% to 6,381 listings — with monthly housing inventory dropping 0.5 months year-over-year to 2.3 months of inventory. Most experts agree balanced housing markets typically have about six months of inventory.

Read more on the Austin Business Journal here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss