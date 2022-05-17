AUSTIN (KXAN) — April home sales in the Austin area decreased for the second month in a row, according to a new report from the Austin Board of Realtors.

The April 2022 showed across a five-county area, home sales declined 6.2% year over year to 3,280 closed sales as the median price rose 19.6% to a new record of $550,000.

Active listings jumped 52.5% year over year to 2,763, causing housing inventory to increase by 0.3 months for a total of 0.8 months of inventory, marking the biggest gain in housing inventory year over year since the summer of 2017.

“We are far from a healthy number of homes for sale in our market, so any increase in housing stock, no matter how small, is a welcome sign for people looking to buy. Our area continues to really be influenced by companies targeting the Austin area for job creation and expansion, and that relocating workforce needs a place to live,” said Cord Shiflet, 2022 ABoR president, in a press release.

Homes spent an average of 18 days on the market, which is the same as April 2021, according to the board.

READ: Austin-Round Rock MSA stats on home prices for April 2022Download

The five counties measured for this data are Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties. Here’s a breakdown of the April 2022 median home prices for each jurisdiction:

  • City of Austin: $640,000
  • Travis County: $625,000
  • Williamson County: $510,000
  • Hays County: $477,000
  • Bastrop County: $402,000
  • Caldwell County: $365,000