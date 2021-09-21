Rapid response trauma kits donated to Austin Police Department

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department received a donation of hundreds of trauma kits on Wednesday, which were developed by military scientists and experts, to treat critical injuries in rapid response emergencies.

Newly-upgraded medical devices in the kits include smaller and easier to use tourniquets as well as hemostatic bandages, which helps stop bleeding faster by speeding up the blood clotting process.

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF), a nonprofit providing funds for military medical research, donated the kits to Austin and San Antonio Police Departments to include life-saving technologies. They partnered with the North American Rescue (NAR), who sourced the kits.

“Equipping first responders with the tools to address life threatening injuries as soon as they are on scene means fewer lives lost,” said Brent Bronson, VP of Public Safety Sales for North American Rescue, in a press release. “Increasing survivability is at the heart of our mission at North American Rescue, and we share a common goal with HJF to leverage innovations in trauma medicine developed through lessons learned in military medicine.”

“HJF is driven to serve our nation’s heroes, both those deployed and those like the Austin police department, who keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Joseph Caravalho, HJF President and CEO. “It’s gratifying for HJF to donate kits exemplifying the contributions military medicine has made.