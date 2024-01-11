AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Randalls grocery store located in north Austin is permanently closing to the public “on or before” Feb. 10, a spokesperson with Albertsons Companies Southern Division told KXAN on Thursday.

Randalls, located at 10900 Research Blvd., is closing due to its underperformance, the spokesperson said. Additionally, the store closure “is in no way related to the potential merger with Kroger, which is still subject to regulatory approval.”

“In such a competitive environment, our company must sometimes make the tough decision to close an underperforming store so that we can reinvest in our remaining stores in the marketplace,” the spokesperson said.

This comes after a WARN notice was filed on Jan. 4 for the north Austin grocery store location.

A total of 76 employees currently work at this Randalls location, and the spokesperson said the company is “working diligently to place as many associates as possible in other locations.”

Customers are invited to shop at other Randalls locations throughout the Austin area. The company added prescriptions at the pharmacy will be transferred to the Randalls located at 8040 Mesa Drive.