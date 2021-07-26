Randall’s closing ‘underperforming’ store on MoPac in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Randalls is closing one of its Austin stores “on or before Sept. 11,” according to a company spokesperson.

The Randalls store at 6600 S. MoPac Expressway, at the highway’s intersection with William Cannon Drive in southwest Austin, will close due to it “underperforming,” the spokesperson said.

“In the normal course of business, we must routinely evaluate the performance of our portfolio of stores. In such a competitive marketplace, there are times the company must make the tough decision to close underperforming stores,” the spokesperson said.

The company says it’s working to assign as many employees as they can at surrounding Randalls stores. The closest Randalls to the one that’s closing is about 3 miles away at the intersection of Brodie Lane and Slaughter Lane.

The store was leasing the building, so it’s unknown what could go in after Randall’s clears out, the spokesperson said.

“Randalls remains committed to the Austin market and we invite customers to shop at our remaining locations throughout the Austin and surrounding area, several of which have been recently remodeled,” the spokesperson said.