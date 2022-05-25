AUSTIN (KXAN) — People across the nation are processing the loss of 19 elementary students and two teachers killed Tuesday at their school in Uvalde, Texas. Meanwhile, at Texas’ capital, people are calling for change and remembering the victims.

Flowers and signs lined the walk near the Governor’s Mansion in Austin when KXAN checked around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The piles of reminders continued to grow into the evening.

“RIP Uvalde Babies,” read one.

“Can you guarantee my safety? I am 5 years old. Enough is enough!” another yellow sign, written with markers, said.

“Can you guarantee my safety? I am 5 years old.” pic.twitter.com/PNGmFVR1m1 — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) May 25, 2022

See more photos of the memorial below:

Vigil at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin May 25, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Vigil at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin May 25, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Vigil at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin May 25, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Vigil at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin May 25, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Vigil at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin May 25, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Vigil at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin May 25, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

A small group also marched from the Governor’s Mansion to the Capitol and held a rally on the south steps. Moms Demand Action organized the rally and it featured statements and speeches from a couple of Texas lawmakers. Moms Demand Action is a nonprofit and “grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.”

“We have become a violent society, but this society is ours in a democracy and we can take it back,” Texas Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D) said. This is not Texas, she added.

Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D) said gun violence is personal for her. She lost her father to gun violence.

“We’ve got to do something in this country,” she said before the crowd of a few dozen people.

Rally at the Texas Capitol after Uvalde shooting May 25, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Rally at the Texas Capitol after Uvalde shooting May 25, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Rally at the Texas Capitol after Uvalde shooting May 25, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Grace Reader)

Another vigil is planned to start at the Texas Capitol at 6 p.m. organized by The Coalition Austin, a student-run social justice nonprofit. It asked people to bring candles and flowers and said it would be a “safe space for fear, grief and anger.”

Uvalde remembers those lost

Tuesday evening, people gathered at the Getty Street Church of Christ in Uvalde for a vigil.

Vigil at Getty Street Church of Christ in Uvalde May 24, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Daniel Marin)

Vigil at Getty Street Church of Christ in Uvalde May 24, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Daniel Marin)

On Wednesday, KXAN reporter Tahera Rahman spoke to a group showing support at Getty and Main Streets in Uvalde. They are all friends who told Rahman they needed to get off their phones and do something to help their community.