AUSTIN (KXAN) — Advocates gathered Sunday afternoon at an east Austin park to raise awareness about the high rate of incarceration in Texas and the United States.

According to a 2021 report by the Prison Policy Initiative, Texas has the 10th-highest incarceration rate in the country.

The report found Texas’ rate was 840 per 100,000 people. Louisiana was number one at 1,094 per 100,000 people. The United States was the number one country with a rate of 664 per 100,000.

Texas Advocates for Justice held a Paint & Protest event Sunday at Givens Park on East 12th Street.

“We want to be taking our lead from the community, we want to be making policy decisions based on what the community needs.”, said Cynthia Simons with the Texas Center for Justice & Equality.