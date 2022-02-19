Rally held in Austin Saturday over Russia’s looming invasion of Ukraine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rally is scheduled Saturday at the Texas State Capitol in Austin standing against Russia as escalating tensions at the Russia, Ukraine border point to violent conflict. Friday, President Biden said the invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

The protest is happening at 11 a.m. at the steps of the capitol.

“Come, invite friends, bring your country’s flags and posters,” a Facebook post for the event said in Ukrainian.

On Friday, Biden said he is confident Russia will invade Ukraine within the next few weeks or days. Biden said no American troops would join the fight but did say the United States and its allies were united to support Ukraine.

On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris said Russia would face “unprecedented” financial harm should they choose to invade Ukraine. She also said the invasion would draw the states closer to its allies.

“The imposition of these sweeping and coordinated measures will inflict great damage on those who must be held accountable. And we will not stop with economic measures,” Harris said. “We will further reinforce our NATO allies on the eastern flank.”

“Russia continues to say it is ready to talk while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy,” Harris said. “Their actions simply do not match their words.”