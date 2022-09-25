AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, Texas Unions and Austinites gathered outside the Austin Energy headquarters to rally and deliver a petition.

According to a statement from organizers, the rally was to call on the utility to address rising energy costs, raise working conditions for construction workers and invest in energy efficiency measures for renters and low-income households.

The petition was for Austin Energy to commit to stronger safety protections for construction workers on renewable energy projects amid unpopular rate hikes.

Texas Climate Jobs Action Fund, a coalition of unions from across Texas united to fight climate change and reverse income inequality, hosted the People’s Utility Platform rally at 10 a.m.

Texas Unions host rally and deliver a petition to Austin Energy (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

Texas AFL-CIO, Central Texas Building Trades, Austin Central Labor Council, IBEW Local 520, Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter, Sunrise Austin and PODER joined as well.

Speakers at the rally included Austin City Council Member Ann Kitchen, Ana Gonzalez with Texas AFL-CIO, Ryan Pollock with IBEW Local 520, Stephanie Corte with Texas Climate Jobs Action and Dave Cortez with the Sierra Club Lone Star Chapter.