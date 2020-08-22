Rally for U.S. Postal Service held in downtown Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites joined in on the national rally to help save the United States Postal Service Saturday.

This comes the same day as the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would give the postal service $25 billion for its operations.

Demonstrators gathered at Lavaca and 6th Streets in downtown Austin. They held signs and sang songs about getting out and voting.

Another rally in support of U.S.P.S. was held earlier this week. It was hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers and Democrat Mike Siegel, who is running for Congress.

Rally in downtown Austin for the U.S. Postal Service on Aug. 22 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
Rally in downtown Austin for the U.S. Postal Service on Aug. 22 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss