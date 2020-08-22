Rally for U.S. Postal Service held in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites joined in on the national rally to help save the United States Postal Service Saturday.

This comes the same day as the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would give the postal service $25 billion for its operations.

Demonstrators gathered at Lavaca and 6th Streets in downtown Austin. They held signs and sang songs about getting out and voting.

Another rally in support of U.S.P.S. was held earlier this week. It was hosted by the National Association of Letter Carriers and Democrat Mike Siegel, who is running for Congress.