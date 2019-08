A car caught on fire in an underground parking garage at the Milago on Rainey Street in downtown Austin Aug. 12, 2019 (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rainey Street in downtown Austin shut down Monday as the Austin Fire Department responded to a car fire in a parking garage.

AFD tweeted around 11:10 a.m. that the street is shut down between Cummings and River Street. It said there is a car fire in the parking garage two levels below ground at the Milago at 54 Rainey St.

As of 11:26 a.m., AFD said the fire was extinguished. Crews checked to see if it spread and began to ventilate the parking garage.