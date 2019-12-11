Rainey Street is one of the most popular spots to take a Lyft, Uber in Austin

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its front windshield in downtown Los Angeles. Law enforcement agencies and ride-hailing companies are intensifying efforts to warn passengers against getting in without checking to ensure both the vehicle and driver are legitimate. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber have released information from the past year about the most popular spots people use their services in Austin. Rainey Street made both lists.

Lyft released its “Lyftie Awards” Tuesday. The most popular late night neighborhood was Rainey Street for the second year in a row. However, Sixth Street also got some recognition as the location of Lyft’s “Most Celebrated Venue” (Buford’s at 700 W. Sixth Street) and the top scooter destination. Lyft is licensed to operate up to 2,000 scooters all across Austin. Below are other awards of note:

Top Transit Stop: Megabus Station at 1500 San Jacinto Blvd

Most Celebrated Restaurant/Bar: The Continental Club at 1315 S. Congress Ave.

Lyft told KXAN its service’s top destination in all of Texas is the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Meanwhile, Uber’s top state destination was the JW Marriott on 110 E. Second St. in downtown Austin.

Uber Eats Favorite in Austin: Breakfast Tacos

Uber told KXAN its most popular destinations in Austin besides the JW Marriott is Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium on the UT Austin campus, Zilker Park and, of course, Rainey Street.

Drop-offs on Rainey Street may become much less of a trend in 2020, however. Starting last week, the City of Austin began a pilot program to shut down the street to traffic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Rideshare drivers will be dropping off passengers on Driskell Street, Davis Street or near the Mexican American Cultural Center.

The pilot program runs until March 8, 2020.