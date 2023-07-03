After midnight Saturday morning, ATCEMS responded to a call of a man found on the ground near the water off Rainey Street.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS helped a man early Saturday morning who medics found “disoriented” on the trail near Lady Bird Lake.

Medic Jordan Andrade was stationed on Rainey Street as part of ATCEMS’ new pilot program in response to certain concerns about deaths in Lady Bird Lake when she said she and her partner saw a man – apparently intoxicated – stumbling near the trail.

“We attempted to assist him up and help up, but he didn’t want anything to do with us,” she said.

About an hour later, the two medics started driving around to look for him again.

“We couldn’t find him anywhere,” Andrade said. “Then not too long after that, we got a call that there was a male down, bloody, on the trail back here.”

She said they called for an ambulance to take him to the hospital, and that if they weren’t stationed nearby, it would have taken medics much longer to get to him.

“It took us about a minute or less to get to the scene. It could have been a lot worse. If we weren’t there, he could have fallen into the water, or been left there and possibly had serious injuries,” Andrade said.

More about the EMS Rainey pilot program

The EMS Rainey Street pilot began on June 2.

The agency staffs two medics in a special response unit – which is similar to an ATV – at the end of Rainey Street near the water on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

“Instead of having a 6 or 8 min ambulance response, we can have paramedics there within a minute,” Assistant Chief Michael Wright told KXAN in May.

He said the agency received more than 400 calls for medical service from Rainey Street last year, and that number is on the rise.

Currently, these positions are staffed by medics volunteering to work overtime.

During the course of the pilot period, EMS will collect data and determine the best response for a long-term plan in the area, which could include additional staff as well as extended hours.