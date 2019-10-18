Rainey Street bars plan upgrades to maximize space, profits in rapidly changing district

The Alibi at 96 Rainey St. could soon be demolished and replaced with a two-story structure. It’s not the only small bar that’s in store for an upgrade, because the times on Rainey Street always seem to be changing. ARNOLD WELLS/The Austin Business Journal

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — More changes are on the way for the bungalow-based bars that line downtown Austin’s popular Rainey Street.

Jason Steward, the owner of The Alibi at 96 Rainey St., wants to demolish the bungalow house where the bar has operated for about two years and replace it with a two-story structure.

A site plan proposing the changes was submitted to the city of Austin Development Services Department on Sept. 17 by civil engineering firm 318 Group LLC. It’s currently under review by city staff.

