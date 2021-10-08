Rainbow crosswalks going in Monday at downtown Austin intersection

The City of Austin’s transportation department announced the crosswalks at Fourth and Colorado Streets will be painted as rainbows. (Photo/City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The crosswalks at a downtown intersection will appear much more colorful after Monday.

The City of Austin’s transportation department announced crews will paint the crosswalks at Bettie Naylor (Fourth) and Colorado Streets as rainbows. The colors will resemble the Progressive Pride flag, which includes black and brown stripes to represent people of color as well as the baby blue, pink and white found on the transgender flag.

City leaders will gather Monday morning at the intersection to recognize National Coming Out Day as well as mark the installation of the rainbow crosswalks. They’ll include Mayor Steve Adler, City Manager Spencer Cronk and Council Member Kathie Tovo.

Drivers should also avoid the intersection Monday because the city noted crews will close it from 3 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. to complete their work.

The city shared it will also decorate three utility boxes nearby. The box at the southwest corner of Bettie Naylor and Colorado Streets will feature the Progressive Pride flag and include the purple circle in a yellow triangle to represent the intersex community.

This summer Travis County commissioners agreed to let county government buildings fly the LGBTQ Pride flag during Pride month, which is recognized in June each year.