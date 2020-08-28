Raccoon tests positive for rabies after dog attacks, kills it in downtown Austin

A young racoon sits on a tree at the wildlife park Edersee in Edertal-Hemfurth, western Germany on August 20, 2013. AFP PHOTO /DPA/ UWE ZUCCHI GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read UWE ZUCCHI/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A raccoon in downtown Austin tested positive for rabies after a dog attacked and killed it, according to the city.

The City of Austin shared that on Wednesday at about 6:30 a.m., an Animal Protection Officer responded to a call outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown. It was reported that a dog attacked and killed a raccoon.

The raccoon was taken to the Texas Department of State Health Services to be tested for rabies, the city said. This procedure is standard for any situation that breaks skin involving a pet or a person and a wild animal.

The raccoon did test positive for rabies, the city confirmed. Officers contacted the dog’s owner, who is a Hurricane Laura evacuee.

The city said officers are working to find out if other people came into contact with the raccoon, as well as other wildlife that may have been acting unusually.

If a person or pet is bitten by a raccoon or wild animal, the city said people should call Animal Protection immediately at 311 or (512) 974-5000. You should also consult with a medical professional or veterinarian.

The city has more information on preventing rabies online.