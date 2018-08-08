Rabid bat handled by several people near Austin Convention Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is putting out a rabies alert to identify several people who handled a rabid bat last week.

On Thursday, Aug. 2, a bat was found on the sidewalk outside the Austin Convention Center near Fourth and Red River Streets around 4:30 p.m. The health department says multiple women were seen picking up the bat from the sidewalk and trying to give it water.

The women then put the bat in a tree but it fell to the ground again. The bat was then covered with a cone until Animal Control came by and picked it up.

The bat has since tested positive for rabies.

If anyone had direct contact with this bat, they’re asked to contact Austin’s Disease Surveillance Program at 512-972-5555 for more information. It may take several weeks or longer for people to show symptoms after being infected with rabies.